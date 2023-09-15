Friday’s Weather: Limited rain chances and cooler than average temps

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There will be the opportunity for some limited showers and t’showers throughout the first half of the day, so it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella close today just to be safe. Some patchy fog and wet roads could make for a difficult commute on this busy Friday, so be sure you give yourselves plenty of time to get to work or school this morning! Even though rain will be limited throughout the afternoon hours, skies will likely remain mostly-partly cloudy during most of the day which will lead to highs for most to remain in the middle to upper 80s! An isolated shower or thundershower will remain a possibility during any Friday night football games, so be weather alert if you are going to hit the bleachers tonight. Isolated rain chances continue into our Saturday, although most are looking to stay dry for the weekend as temperatures gradually warm back into the upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Expect average highs for most of East Texas to sit around 90°-92° for most of next week thanks to mostly sunny skies and southerly winds. Some scattered rain could be possible by next Wednesday, but jury is still out on if we’ll get the upper-level support to bring better rain chances. We’ll keep an eye out for you!

