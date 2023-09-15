Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Feds spread $1 billion for tree plantings among US cities to reduce extreme heat and benefit health

Hundreds of communities around the country will share more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks during an event at Greene Square Park in Cedar...
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks during an event at Greene Square Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Federal officials announced that the City of Cedar Rapids would receive a portion of the 1.5 billion dollars in federal funding allocated to Urban and Community Forestry by the Inflation Reduction Act. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP)(AP)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of communities around the country will share more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the $1.13 billion in funding for 385 projects at an event Thursday morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The tree plantings efforts will be focused on marginalized areas in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and some tribal nations.

“We believe we can create more resilient communities in terms of the impacts of climate,” Vilsack told reporters in previewing his announcement. “We think we can mitigate extreme heat incidents and events in many of the cities.”

Separately, the USDA's Forest Service allocated $250 million to most state and territory forest agencies to benefit urban tree canopies and access to nature. That money was granted to other local organizations through a competitive application program, the USDA said.

In announcing the grants in Cedar Rapids, Vilsack spotlighted the eastern Iowa city of 135,000 people that lost thousands of trees during an extreme windstorm during the summer of 2020. Cedar Rapids has made the restoration of its tree canopy a priority since that storm, called a derecho, and will receive $6 million in funding through the new grants.

Other grant recipients include some of the nation's largest cities, such as New York, Houston and Los Angeles, and much smaller communities, such as Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Hutchinson, Kansas.

Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, joined Vilsack at the Iowa event. She told reporters earlier that many communities have lacked access to nature and that all the tree grants would benefit marginalized and underrepresented communities.

“Everyone should have access to nature,” Mallory said. “Urban forests can really play a key role in ensuring both that access but also increasing the climate resilience of communities, helping reduce extreme heat and making communities more livable.”

The federal money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, speaks during an...
Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, speaks during an event at Greene Square Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Federal officials announced that the City of Cedar Rapids would receive a portion of the 1.5 billion dollars in federal funding allocated to Urban and Community Forestry by the Inflation Reduction Act. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP)(AP)
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks during an event at Greene Square Park in Cedar...
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks during an event at Greene Square Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Federal officials announced that the City of Cedar Rapids would receive a portion of the 1.5 billion dollars in federal funding allocated to Urban and Community Forestry by the Inflation Reduction Act. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP)(AP)
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks during an event at Greene Square Park in Cedar...
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks during an event at Greene Square Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Federal officials announced that the City of Cedar Rapids would receive a portion of the 1.5 billion dollars in federal funding allocated to Urban and Community Forestry by the Inflation Reduction Act. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP)(AP)
FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 29,...
FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Hundreds of communities around the country will receive more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature. Vilsack will announce the $1.13 billion in funding for 385 projects at an event Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury sentences Dallas man to 60 years for sex trafficking
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall