East Texas (KLTV) - A few isolated showers will come to an end this evening with just a slight chance for a sprinkle or two through the evening hours. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few isolated showers developing early Saturday morning. A slight chance for rain will continue in the forecast Saturday and into early Sunday morning, but any activity will be very hit or miss this weekend. Most of the weekend will be partly cloudy and warm, but not too warm. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s each morning and reach the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. More sunshine warms temperatures back into the lower 90s next week, but more rain chances could be on the way.

