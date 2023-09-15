Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Birdwell Elementary in Tyler celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘La Raspa’ dance

Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School in Tyler kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual Mexican folk dance event called “La Raspa.”
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School in Tyler kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual Mexican folk dance event called “La Raspa.”

Students dressed in traditional attire as they danced in the hall, and with a majority of the student population being Hispanic, the school emphasizes the importance of this month through their festivities.

“I hope that they take away the pride that we want them to have in being bilingual and being multi-cultural and having the emotional intelligence and the interpersonal communication skills to connect with people from all over the world,” said Principal Mina Naranjo.

Festivities will continue throughout the month as students learn about classic Spanish stories, create traditional crafts and host international booths.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury sentences Dallas man to 60 years for sex trafficking
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities

Latest News

Community college law will shift to performance-based funding
House Bill 8 changes how community colleges are funded
Andrews Center creates task force to address veteran suicide prevention in East Texas
Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton citizens share thoughts on arrest of high school principal
Texas Police Lights
Tyler ISD bus involved in wreck in Flint