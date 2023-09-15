Birdwell Elementary in Tyler celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘La Raspa’ dance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School in Tyler kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual Mexican folk dance event called “La Raspa.”

Students dressed in traditional attire as they danced in the hall, and with a majority of the student population being Hispanic, the school emphasizes the importance of this month through their festivities.

“I hope that they take away the pride that we want them to have in being bilingual and being multi-cultural and having the emotional intelligence and the interpersonal communication skills to connect with people from all over the world,” said Principal Mina Naranjo.

Festivities will continue throughout the month as students learn about classic Spanish stories, create traditional crafts and host international booths.

