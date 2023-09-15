Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A few more showers possible this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms will continue to be possible today. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day if you don’t see any rain this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s, with the warmest areas making it to the upper 80s. Tonight, chances for rain will continue for high school football. Though severe weather is not expected, remember that lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm - if you can see lightning or hear thunder, the recommendation is to seek shelter indoors. More rain is possible on Saturday, and then a very low chance will also be in the forecast Sunday morning. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s. Have a great afternoon and weekend.

