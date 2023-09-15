4th suspect arrested in Longview murder case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in April.

Authorities arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Juan Ernesto Estrada, Jr., 28, on Thursday, and they were searching for one additional person.

On Friday, Shalonda Vantrise Johnson, 41, was located and arrested on a charge of murder, police said. She was booked into the Gregg County North Jail to be held without bond.

Andrew Thomas, 41, of Diboll, was arrested previously, along with two juveniles whose names have not been made public.

