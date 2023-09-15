3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Longview.

Juan Ernesto Estrada, Jr., 28, was found with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 900 block of S. 13th Street on Wednesday, April 19. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He did not recover from his injury.

On Sept. 14, Longview police said they have made arrests in Estrada Jr.’s murder. Andrew Thomas, 41, from Diboll, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a murder warrant.

Also arrested were two unnamed juveniles.

In addition to these arrests, police are looking for Shalonda Johnson, 41, of Longview in regard to the murder.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tip(s) that lead to her arrest. She is identified as a black female, 5′5″ and 190 pounds.

If you know the current and exact location of Shalonda Johnson, police ask that you submit a tip anonymously at Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org or contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

