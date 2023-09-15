1-pan pasta with basil and tomatoes by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is one of my favorite pastas to make because it’s so easy, only requires one pan from start to finish, and it’s incredibly delicious! It was included in Martha Stewart’s magazine in the early-2000s after a chef in southern Italy showed her food editors how to make it in his restaurant kitchen. It’s been in rotation since then with all kinds of tweaks and customizations, but Martha’s original is my favorite.

1-pan pasta with basil and tomatoes

12 ounces linguine

12 to 16 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 cups thin onion slices

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced, or 4 tsp. jarred minced garlic

3/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 sprigs fresh basil

2 TBS olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

salt and pepper

4 1/2 cups water or broth

Grated parmesan for serving

1. In a large skillet of frying pan with high sides, create a layer with all the sliced tomatoes.

2. Lay the dry pasta across the tomatoes. No need to break it.

3. Spread the onion, basil and garlic across the pasta, and top with red pepper flakes, 1/2 tsp pepper, and 2 tsp (or to taste) salt, sprinkling across the ingredients to distribute evenly.

4. Gently pour water over all ingredients, and bring to a boil over high heat.

5. Continue to boil the mixture for about 9 minutes (check pasta package cooking suggestion), turning pasta frequently with tongs, until pasta is done and water has evaporated.

6. Remove from heat, season to taste with more salt and pepper, if needed, and divide among four bowls.

7. Serve topped with parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.

Tip: If you walk away from this as it’s cooking, you could end up with two not-so-good problems: either a glob of stuck-together pasta from not stirring frequently, or a pasty pasta mess from allowing it to cook too long. Stick with it for nine minutes, and you’ll have a delicious meal!

