WebXtra: Sabine High School senior prepares for Bassmaster tournament in Alabama

SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - Hunter Stuckey, a senior at Sabine High School, is one of five Texas students who will be attending this weekend’s Bassmaster High School Combine in Decatur Alabama.

Coaches from 25 schools will be in attendance scouting talent for their teams, including East Texas Baptist University. Stuckey is one of two East Texas students attending, including Caden Alexander of Huntington.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.