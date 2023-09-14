WebXtra: East Texas officials say more rain needed before burn bans can end

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 215 Texas counties remain under a burn ban, including most East Texas counties, as fire danger continues to be high.

In spite of recent rains, fire officials are warning the public not to get lulled into a false sense of security. Though mostly contained, fires continue to burn in counties like Walker and Jasper, with thousands of acres lost. Enormous manpower and equipment have been used by local fire departments, the Texas A&M Forest Service and out-of-state firefighters.

Much of the out-of-state help has now gone back to their respective states, but some still remain to help in the event that the heat returns and the risk remains high.

Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said he does not see the burn bans being lifted until the counties get a sustained, saturating rain.

