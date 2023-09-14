Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Video shows tow truck in flames on Whitehouse street

A tow truck went up in flames on Hwy 110 in Whitehouse, slowing traffic Thursday afternoon.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A tow truck went up in flames on Hwy 110 in Whitehouse, slowing traffic Thursday afternoon.

According to Whitehouse ISD, Hwy 110 South was reduced to a single lane between Whitehouse First Assembly church and Dollar General around 3:11 p.m. The school warned of slow moving traffic and delayed school buses caused by the incident.

A viewer submitted footage of the traffic incident, depicting a red tow truck on fire in the middle of the road. The video then showed firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County man dies in crash in Smith County
Jamie Wayne Johnson
Murder charge dropped against Wills Point woman accused in husband’s death
Frankston man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Smith County
Jerald Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Upshur County district judge gets public warning after intoxicated crash
Trevorris Rashomique Woodard
Longview police seek public’s help finding shooting suspect

Latest News

WATCH: Video shows tow truck in flames on Whitehouse street
WATCH: Video shows tow truck in flames on Whitehouse street
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
A Better East Texas - Local Budget Season
A Better East Texas - Local Budget Season