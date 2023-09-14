WATCH: Video shows tow truck in flames on Whitehouse street

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A tow truck went up in flames on Hwy 110 in Whitehouse, slowing traffic Thursday afternoon.

According to Whitehouse ISD, Hwy 110 South was reduced to a single lane between Whitehouse First Assembly church and Dollar General around 3:11 p.m. The school warned of slow moving traffic and delayed school buses caused by the incident.

A viewer submitted footage of the traffic incident, depicting a red tow truck on fire in the middle of the road. The video then showed firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.