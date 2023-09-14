Thursday’s Weather: Scattered rain and cooler temperatures on tap again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as well as have plenty of time to get to work or school as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the morning hours, with more scattered rain possible throughout the remainder of the day. Thanks to the more persistent cloud cover and scattered rain, you can expect highs for this afternoon to likely only range in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of the area! Scattered rain will remain possible again overnight, with more expected in similar on-and-off rounds for our Friday and partially on Saturday. Some of this rain could potentially impact our local high school football games this evening and later tomorrow, so you’ll want to keep that in mind while you make plans for this week. Minus a stray shower or two, skies will trend mostly dry Sunday through Tuesday of next week, marking a slow warming trend and placing highs back to near 90 degrees for most on during the first half of next week. Limited rain chances could return next Wednesday, but for the many folks that stay dry we’ll likely see lower 90s once again. All this to say: be sure you enjoy the 80s and rain while they are here!

