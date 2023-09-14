Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Marshall’s Sawyer Whaley
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - On the campus of the Marshall Mavericks, the players see a reminder of greatness, Y.A. Tittle’s presence. The NFL Hall of Famer, if nothing else, gives the town of Marshall history to be proud of, along with the team’s winning history.

One of those players keeping that alive is WR Sawyer Whaley. Friday night he made a spectacular catch in their first win, beating Henderson.

“The whole team wanted to go rally down there, get close to the end zone. Coaches decided to give me a chance. I knew I had to execute that play. I just knew I didn’t get up and get the bar so...”

Today it’s called being “Mossed,” named for former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss. Coach Jack Alvarez says Whaley makes his mark consistently.

“He’s made at least one big play down the field every week. He, he’s a solid hands guy, but don’t let him fool you he can go get the long one too. He’s got great link to him at the speed Hugo make a play for you,” Alvarez said.

