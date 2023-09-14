Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities

Power outage
Power outage(City of Longview)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Communities in East Texas are experiencing power outages Thursday afternoon.

In Smith County, Oncor reported 814 customers without power, with 767 of those in Tyler. The company estimates that it will be around 6 p.m. by the time service is fully restored.

In Angelina County, 4,108 Oncor customers are without power. The company estimates that it will be around 7:30 p.m. by the time service is fully restored.

“We are currently monitoring a storm system moving across parts of the service area. Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas. Flooding in areas may cause delays and access challenges for field resources. We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power,” Oncor said in a released statement.

