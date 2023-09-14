Overton High School principal arrested, charged with assault

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The principal of Overton High School has been arrested on an assault charge.

Jeffery Darryl Hogg was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of assault cause bodily injury. He was booked into the the Rusk County Jail and released the same day.

Overton ISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun confirmed Hogg’s arrest but did not provide any context or details as to why the arrest was made.

