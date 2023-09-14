Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overton High School principal arrested, charged with assault

Jeffery Hogg
Jeffery Hogg(Overton ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The principal of Overton High School has been arrested on an assault charge.

Jeffery Darryl Hogg was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of assault cause bodily injury. He was booked into the the Rusk County Jail and released the same day.

Overton ISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun confirmed Hogg’s arrest but did not provide any context or details as to why the arrest was made.

