‘New generation’ Brookshire’s store planned for west Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocery Company plans on building a “new generation” grocery store in west Tyler, according to a statement sent to KLTV from the company.

The new store will be located on land near the corner of Earl Campbell Parkway and Loop 323 near Sam’s Club. The “new generation” store will be similar to those opened in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana, earlier this year.

“Both stores have a full-service supermarket focused on excellent customer service and high-quality fresh meats and produce,” said a company spokesperson. “The stores offer market, deli, bakery and floral departments, along with fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and a broad selection of beer and wine. The stores also feature a Pizza Hut and coffee bar.”

A look inside at one of Brookshire's "new generation" stores. (Brookshire Grocery Company)

The company currently has no confirmed timeline for the project.

