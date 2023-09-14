Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Meet Yoda, the K-9 credited for helping authorities capture escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante

Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped...
Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.(Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – K-9 Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit and subdued Danelo Cavalcante after a two-week-long manhunt.

That led to authorities finally taking him in after Cavalcante escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Officials said he resisted arrest, which means Yoda had his work cut out for him keeping Cavalcante in place while officers moved in.

The K-9 works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.

Cavalcante was taken back into custody Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County man dies in crash in Smith County
Jamie Wayne Johnson
Murder charge dropped against Wills Point woman accused in husband’s death
Frankston man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Smith County
Jerald Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Upshur County district judge gets public warning after intoxicated crash
Trevorris Rashomique Woodard
Longview police seek public’s help finding shooting suspect

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Scattered rain and cooler temperatures on tap again today
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
New England has been hit by a likely tornado. Hurricane Lee is up next
A Brockton firefighter walks past protective gear at Station 1, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in...
Firefighters fear the toxic chemicals in their gear could be contributing to rising cancer cases
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court