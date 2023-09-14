Longview coach says rivalry with Lufkin is product of ‘two great communities’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Head Coach John King says a game against Lufkin is great no matter when it is.

King’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be seen every Wednesday on East Texas Now at 8 p.m.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s non-district, a district game or a playoff game,” King said. “It’s going to be fast, it’s going to be physical. And it’s two great communities that support their team.”

The game will feature two star running backs, with Longview’s Taylor Tatum and Lufkin’s Kedren Young.

“He’s as good as advertised,” King said about Young. “He’s got great speed and great vision.”

Lufkin’s running game isn’t all that King is concerned about.

“Lufkin’s Lufkin,” King said. “That’s what concerns me about Lufkin. They’re well-coached and a winning tradition. It’s going to be a classic East Texas matchup.”

The game is the Week 4 Red Zone Game of the Week.

After playing the interview, East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler said King always makes sure to credit his opponent.

“He’s one of the winningest coaches in East Texas but he doesn’t have a hint of arrogance,” Butler said.

Sports Director Michael Coleman agreed.

“That’s what he expects from his players,” Coleman said.

