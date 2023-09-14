First Baptist Church of Bullard invites public to free meal Sunday

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard church is inviting the public for a free meal and a chance to learn about area missions.

First Baptist Church (FBC) in Bullard has announced an event for the public to enjoy a free meal while learning about area missions at their facility Sunday evening. The event will host numerous local mission organizations, and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1428 South Houston Street in Bullard.

The participating ministries are listed as Good News Club, Grace emBEDded, MCH Family Outreach, Christian Motorcycle Association, Foster Collective, BSM, Mercy Ships, Gideons, Texas Baptist Men/Disaster Relief, Distribution Center for Boxes (Samaritan’s Purse), Associational/State Missions, East Texas Food Bank, Bullard Mission House, and Uganda Missions.

