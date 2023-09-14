Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

First Baptist Church of Bullard invites public to free meal Sunday

First Baptist Church of Bullard logo
First Baptist Church of Bullard logo(First Baptist Church of Bullard)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard church is inviting the public for a free meal and a chance to learn about area missions.

First Baptist Church (FBC) in Bullard has announced an event for the public to enjoy a free meal while learning about area missions at their facility Sunday evening. The event will host numerous local mission organizations, and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1428 South Houston Street in Bullard.

The participating ministries are listed as Good News Club, Grace emBEDded, MCH Family Outreach, Christian Motorcycle Association, Foster Collective, BSM, Mercy Ships, Gideons, Texas Baptist Men/Disaster Relief, Distribution Center for Boxes (Samaritan’s Purse), Associational/State Missions, East Texas Food Bank, Bullard Mission House, and Uganda Missions.

To see the event on FBC Bullard’s website, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County man dies in crash in Smith County
Jamie Wayne Johnson
Murder charge dropped against Wills Point woman accused in husband’s death
Frankston man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Smith County
Jerald Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Upshur County district judge gets public warning after intoxicated crash
Trevorris Rashomique Woodard
Longview police seek public’s help finding shooting suspect

Latest News

Kadence, 15, speaks with KLTV about hopes for forever family
Kadence, 15, dreams of adoptive family who will let her design her own room
Preview of fun planned for 39th Annual Texas State Forest Festival-goers
Preview of fun planned for 39th Annual Texas State Forest Festival-goers
Cheetah cubs
Cheetah cubs, baby impala among new animals welcomed at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo
Two pieces of steel from ground zero are part of the 9/11 memorial in East Texas
Two pieces of steel from ground zero are part of the 9/11 memorial in East Texas