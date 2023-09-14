Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Financial tips for single-income families

63% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A joint study by PYMNTS and LendingClub found that about 19% of U.S. households operate on a single income.

The study also found 23% of households that live paycheck-to-paycheck and have trouble paying bills are single-income households.

Financial experts recommend taking the following steps if you’re family relies on just one source of income:

Create an emergency fund: Emergency funds are vital to good financial health. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) can help people get started.

Create a budget and stick to it: There are many different methods of personal budgeting, from the 50/30/20 rule, envelope system, zero-based budgeting, and many more. Ally Bank has an online quiz to help determine personal budget style.

Tackle credit card debt: The typical amount owed on credit cards by people with balances is $7,279 according to Lending Tree. NerdWallet has a four-step guide to paying off credit card debt.

Optimize income tax withholdings: Experts agree consumers are better off receiving more money in each paycheck rather than one large income tax refund. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a guide on setting or changing tax withholdings.

For further information, Consumer.gov has an entire website dedicated to helping Americans manage their money.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County man dies in crash in Smith County
Jamie Wayne Johnson
Murder charge dropped against Wills Point woman accused in husband’s death
Frankston man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Smith County
Jerald Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Upshur County district judge gets public warning after intoxicated crash
Trevorris Rashomique Woodard
Longview police seek public’s help finding shooting suspect

Latest News

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Indiana DNR
Body of quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water, officials say
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury deliberates sentence of Dallas man convicted of sex trafficking
Sentencing testimony began in a Smith County court Thursday for a Dallas man convicted of sex...
Smith County jury deliberates sentence of Dallas man convicted of sex trafficking