East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! Showers and starting to come to an end, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around this evening and overnight with a few sprinkles possible. Another round of rain is possible tomorrow morning, but this probably won’t be as widespread or last as long as today’s wave of rain. Most of the rain Friday looks to come to an end by afternoon, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Red Zone Friday night. Temperatures for the next few mornings will be nice in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs will stay just below average in the mid 80s through the weekend before warming up next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.