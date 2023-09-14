Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

More rain today, tapering off this evening.
More rain today, tapering off this evening, morning rain on Fri, especially south.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thundershowers continue to push through East Texas. More is expected through the next few days. Not everyone will see the heavier rainfall...but most of us should see something. The heavier rainfall on Friday is expected to fall over the southern ½ of East Texas with just a few scattered showers/thundershowers over northern areas. A few more scattered showers are possible on Saturday morning before ending during the day. Partly Cloudy skies are expected Sunday through Thursday of next week. Temperatures are expected to warm up quite a bit through the weekend and into the early part of next week with highs in the 90s expected back in ETX soon. No Triple Digit High Temperatures are expected. There have been NO CHANGES in the Burn Ban situation in East Texas. If Your County is under a Burn Ban, it is still illegal to do any outdoor burning.

