WebXtra: 3rd generation Longview cobbler explains old-world trade

Some skills aren't learned in college, but passed down from generation to generation, and one East Texas business is proof of that.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some skills aren't learned in college, but passed down from generation to generation, and one East Texas business is proof of that.

Cobblers, now referenced as those who repair shoes or boots, have a skill that goes back to the 16th century, when all footwear was made and fixed by hand. Brookwood Shoe Hospital in Longview has been in James Bradley’s family for three generations.

Still using old tools and machines, Bradley does everything from stitching to buffing and shining, to leather repair. It’s a skill that is almost dying now, but James stays in it for other reasons, and his efforts have actually helped people walk properly. He has designed shoes and boots in the past that have helped people with injuries or physical limitations, to walk normally.

“If you have problems with your feet, it’s hard to walk. So if I can help you out with your feet, make you walk better, I’ll do the best I can,” Bradley said.

Bradley spoke about how it’s more than money that is rewarding about his skill.

