Van Zandt County man dies in crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Van Zandt county man is dead after crashing into a metal fence in Smith County.

According to a report from Texas DPS, Austin Winters, 24, of Ben Wheeler, was headed south on County Road 413, a few miles northwest of Tyler, when he drove off the roadway and stuck a culvert as well as a metal pole fence.

Winters was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

