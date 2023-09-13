Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County man dies in crash in Smith County

By Travis Noriega
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Van Zandt county man is dead after crashing into a metal fence in Smith County.

According to a report from Texas DPS, Austin Winters, 24, of Ben Wheeler, was headed south on County Road 413, a few miles northwest of Tyler, when he drove off the roadway and stuck a culvert as well as a metal pole fence.

Winters was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
