Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. He said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump, who is still the party’s de-facto leader.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Winnsboro
Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave
Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley's resignation will be effective Sept. 19.
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Rusk County Jail found non-compliant after inmate death investigation

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon says it’s increasing pay for contracted delivery drivers
Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Justice Department pushes ahead with antitrust case against Google, questions ex-employee on deals