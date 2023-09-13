Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas DPS report shows trooper not responsible for death of Avinger man in August shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who troopers say fled a traffic stop in the Harleton area died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a DPS report.

On August 28 at around 10:30 p.m., a DPS trooper tried to make a traffic stop on Hwy 259 in Gregg County. The driver, John L. Stanford of Avinger, drove away from the stop, according to DPS. The trooper followed, The pursuit continued for about 10 miles before Stanford stopped, exited his vehicle, and fled on foot.

As he ran, Stanford fired his handgun at the trooper, who then returned fire. Stanford was later located with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a DPS investigation report.

