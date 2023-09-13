Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Winnsboro
Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave
Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley's resignation will be effective Sept. 19.
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Rusk County Jail found non-compliant after inmate death investigation

Latest News

Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Justice Department pushes ahead with antitrust case against Google, questions ex-employee on deals
Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease...
What to know about the updated COVID-19 vaccines