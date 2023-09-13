Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Paul Findley announced as new Jacksonville fire chief days after resigning as Smith County fire marshal

Paul Findley
Paul Findley(City of Jacksonville)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced the appointment of Paul Findley as the incoming Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management just days after he resigned as the Smith County fire marshal.

According to a press release by the city of Jacksonville, Findley will be returning to the Jacksonville Fire Department after 20 years with the City of Tyler Fire Department where he served as the fire marshal for only two months.

This announcement follows the retirement of Fire Chief Keith Forter this past July after more than 22 years of service.

“I am incredibly honored to serve my beloved hometown as fire chief. Leading the men and women of the department forward in service to this community is a humbling assignment,” said Findley.

A public welcome reception for Chief Findley will be held on October 24th from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Public Safet Complex.

