Odessa Police make arrest in sexual assault case

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On October 18, 2015, the Odessa Police Department started an investigation into a sexual assault that had happened on the same date.

The Odessa Police Department performed a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam and gathered statements and evidence in reference to a 23-year-old Hispanic woman who reported she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown Hispanic man at a residence in Odessa.

An unknown DNA profile was collected from the S.A.N.E kit by DPS Crime Lab and entered into the Combined DNA Index System. Later, the entry identified “CODIS Hit(s)”, matched to other investigations in other jurisdictions with the same unknown DNA profile.

Through collaboration by an Odessa Police Department cold case detective and Texas Rangers, a lead was developed which led to identifying Javier Castillo-Arias as the suspect.

The Odessa Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Castillo-Arias for sexual assault. On Sept. 12, 2023, Texas Rangers and Odessa Police Department coordinated the arrest of Castillo-Arias on the warrant and he was booked into the Potter County Jail with the assistance of the Amarillo Police Department. The Odessa Police Department continues to assist with investigations regarding this suspect in other jurisdictions.

