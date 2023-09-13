Murder charge dropped against Wills Point woman accused in husband’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Wills Point woman accused of participating in the killing of her common law husband.

In 2021, Jamie Wayne Johnson was charged with first-degree murder after Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found that Bradley Dickson, 40, of Forney, had been killed after being run over by a vehicle. The vehicle was allegedly driven by Braxten Henderson, Dickson’s stepson.

However, on August 28, the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s office filed and was granted a motion to dismiss charges against Johnson.

“While probable cause existed at the time of arrest and indictment and continues to exist, the state does not believe the evidence supports a guilty verdict beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” the district attorney’s office said in the motion.

