Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Man is accused of holding girlfriend captive in university dorm for days

This booking photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Keanu Labatte,...
This booking photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Keanu Labatte, 19, accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped. Labatte was arrested Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at St. Catherine University, an all-female school in St. Paul, Minn.(Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped.

Keanu Labatte was arrested Sunday at St. Catherine University, an all-female school in St. Paul. He is charged with five felony counts: three for criminal sexual conduct, one for domestic assault by strangulation and one for threats of violence.

The office of the public defender representing Labatte declined to comment on the case.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week, Labatte arrived on campus last Thursday to visit his girlfriend of two months. She is not named in the complaint.

After finding texts, pictures and social media content that infuriated him, Labatte grabbed her phone and kept it away from her for days, the complaint says. She was strangled, threatened with a knife, forced to lie in a bathtub while Labatte covered her face with a washcloth and poured water on her, and sexually assaulted in her dorm room from Thursday to Saturday, it adds.

On Sunday morning, she convinced him to let her leave to get food from the cafeteria. That’s when she went to the university’s security office and told them she was being abused. They notified police, and police noted black, blue and red marks on her neck, the complaint says.

Police found Labatte in the dorm room, the complaint says, and arrested him on probable cause of domestic assault and sexual assault.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Labatte was still in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Winnsboro
Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave
Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley's resignation will be effective Sept. 19.
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Rusk County Jail found non-compliant after inmate death investigation

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Longview Apartment Fire
Former President Donald Trump visits the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa...
Appeals court to quickly consider Trump’s presidential immunity claim in sex abuse case
A unit caught fire at Summer Green Apartments in Longview on Wednesday.
3 injured in Longview apartment fire
Calie's Acre
WebXtra: Gilmer pumpkin patch owner says sunflower shortage will affect fall festivities
KLTV’s Avery Niles speaks to Calie with Calie’s Acre about their sunflower shortage and about...
WebXtra: Gilmer pumpkin patch owner says sunflower shortage will affect fall festivities