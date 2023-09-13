Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police seek public’s help finding shooting suspect

Trevorris Rashomique Woodard
Trevorris Rashomique Woodard(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department wants the public’s help finding a man suspected in a July shooting.

A Facebook post by the Longview Police Department said Trevorris Rashomique Woodard, 35, of Longview, has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Woodward is suspected in a shooting that reportedly happened on Victory Street in July.

Woodard is described as a black male, 5′7″, 185 pounds.

If you know the current and exact location of Trevorris Woodard, submit a tip anonymously at Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org or contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

