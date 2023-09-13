Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Winnsboro
Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave
Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley's resignation will be effective Sept. 19.
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Rusk County Jail found non-compliant after inmate death investigation

Latest News

Jerald Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Gilmer judge gets public warning after intoxicated crash
Paul Findley
Paul Findley announced as new Jacksonville fire chief after resigning as Smith County fire marshal
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Showers and t’storms possible with below average highs
Salvation Army sign ups are available now until end of September for families needing...
Lufkin Salvation Army invites families in need to sign up for their Angel Tree program in preparation for Christmas
City of Chandler votes no on ordinance outlawing ‘abortion trafficking’
City of Chandler votes down ordinance outlawing ‘abortion trafficking’