Gilmer judge gets public warning after intoxicated crash

Jerald Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer judge has been given a public warning after his DWI charge in 2022.

Jerald Dean Fowler, II, was involved in a car accident on Sept. 9, 2022, and arrested for driving while intoxicated. In his public warning from the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Fowler admitted to have “drank a great deal” and consumed two different prescription sleep medications before operating his car.

Fowler pleaded guilty and received one year of adjudicated probation for the charge on Feb. 7, 2023, and his insurance settled for $200,000 with the parties injured in the crash, the document said.

Fowler reportedly told the commission that his consumption of alcohol and/or prescription medication has never affected and will never affect his performance of judicial duties, and that he has taken steps to ensure he will never engage in conduct like this again.

Fowler will continue his duties as a judge in Upshur County.

