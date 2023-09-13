Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour

George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with multiple stops around the country.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music stars are joining forces to lead a multi-city stadium tour in 2024.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will again share the stage for nine major concerts. This time they will also be joined by the Grammy award-winning group Little Big Town.

Most of the co-headlining shows are scheduled to take place between May and June 2024.

Fans can sign up for presale access with most tickets going on sale on Sept. 22.

Strait is currently scheduled to perform in Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas, to close out 2023.

Stapleton is also on tour in 2023 with scheduled stops that include New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The Strait and Stapleton 2024 tour dates are scheduled as follows:

May 4 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis, at Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 – Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium

May 25 – Ames, Iowa, at Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium

June 8 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

June 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field

July 20 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

Dec. 7 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
William Charles Chaplinski
Big Sandy man accused of stealing truck, causing fatal crash
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Harrison County
Brenton Michael Dougherty
Tyler man gets 25 years for child porn charges

Latest News

Smith County Fire Marshall vehicles
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Tyler health fair highlights diversity of care for senior citizens
Tyler health fair highlights diversity of care for senior citizens
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Crumbling Building Purchased
Senior Health Fair at Majesty Event Center in Tyler.
Tyler health fair highlights diversity of care for senior citizens
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in...
Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo open the MTV Video Music Awards, NSYNC gives Swift night’s first award