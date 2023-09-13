Frankston man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A three-vehicle crash south of Tyler on Friday afternoon left one person dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:00 p.m. on State highway 155 at County Road 196, about five miles south of Tyler, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring, a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2018 Toyota RAV4 collided. The report states that Sean O. Leary, 39, of Frankston, was traveling southbound on Highway 155 when Dorothy Lee, 37, of Tyler, failed to yield the right of way to Leary after stopping at a stop sign on County Road 196 and collided with the motorcycle. The RAV4 only sustained minor damage.

Leary was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

