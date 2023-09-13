Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Frankston man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Smith County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A three-vehicle crash south of Tyler on Friday afternoon left one person dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:00 p.m. on State highway 155 at County Road 196, about five miles south of Tyler, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring, a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2018 Toyota RAV4 collided. The report states that Sean O. Leary, 39, of Frankston, was traveling southbound on Highway 155 when Dorothy Lee, 37, of Tyler, failed to yield the right of way to Leary after stopping at a stop sign on County Road 196 and collided with the motorcycle. The RAV4 only sustained minor damage.

Leary was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Winnsboro
Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave
Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley's resignation will be effective Sept. 19.
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Rusk County Jail found non-compliant after inmate death investigation

Latest News

On Wednesday, Tyler City Council received a presentation from Tyler Water Utilities and Halff...
WebXtra: City of Tyler unveils proposed plans for water system
Van Zandt county man dies in crash in Smith County
On Wednesday, Tyler City Council received a presentation from Tyler Water Utilities and Halff...
WebXtra: Tyler Water Utilities, Halff Associates unveil proposed plans for water system
Check presented to Habitat for Humanity by the FVA.
Fund for Veterans’ Assistance awards $1.8M in grants to 9 East Texas veteran service organizations