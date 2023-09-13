Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Most of the rain is done for the day, although we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or an isolated shower this evening and overnight.  Another round of widespread rain is expected again tomorrow morning.  Temperatures will start in the upper 60s tomorrow and some places may once again stay in the 70s, thanks to the clouds and rain.  Most of tomorrow’s rain will decrease by late afternoon, but a couple more rounds are possible Friday and again Saturday, especially early in the day.  By Sunday, more sunshine returns to the forecast and temperatures will warm back into the 90s heading into next week, but don’t worry.  No triple digits are in the forecast!

