East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy

LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Brookshire Brothers named Laura Edmundson as its new Vice President of Pharmacy this week.

Edmundson, an East Texas native, served in various roles at Brookshire Brothers for the past 22 years. Beginning as a cashier in the Brookshire Brothers store in Alto, Texas, she became a pharmacy technician and later graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2010 from the University of Houston.

After working as a pharmacist in Lufkin for three years, Edmundson was promoted to Pharmacy District Director, and later, Director of Clinical Pharmacy Programs. She transitioned to the role of Director of Pharmacy in April 2021. She graduated from Lamar University with a master’s degree in Business Administration this past May.

“Laura has demonstrated exemplary leadership in overseeing our pharmacy operations and diligently works to evaluate opportunities for future growth of this important business segment,” said Brookshire Brothers President & CEO John Alston.

“I am honored and excited to serve in this new role within our organization,” Edmundson said. “The thought to explore pharmacy as a potential career did not enter my mind until I began working for Brookshire Brothers as a teenager. Even then, I wasn’t thinking about where that path could lead, or where I would be in 20 years. The support and encouragement I received from my coworkers and superiors early on helped fuel my motivation and ultimately led me to pursue a career in community pharmacy. It is surreal to see everything come full circle and to find myself presented with this amazing opportunity to lead at a higher level within a company that’s become a second family to me.”

Edmundson and her husband Terry live in Lufkin with their three children.

