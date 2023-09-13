Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. House of Representatives member Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1) released a statement Wednesday voicing his full support for an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

The inquiry was launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday without a vote by the House.

“I fully agree with Speaker McCarthy’s decision to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry relating to President Biden. It is a sobering, but altogether fitting response to the President’s improper dealings with his son’s business associates and his continued cover-up of these dealings,” Moran said in the statement. “During the first eight months of this Congressional session, the investigations of three House Committees – Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight and Accountability – have produced a wealth of credible evidence of corruption and potential bribery involving President Biden.”

“As a result, it is the Constitutional duty of the House of Representatives to further investigate this matter. The solemn decision to move toward impeachment through such an inquiry should not be taken lightly, and it should never be politically motivated,” Moran said. “But, the evidence supporting this decision is overwhelming. And, ultimately, the House has a responsibility to follow the evidence wherever it leads and to uphold the rule of law and explicit legal standard for impeachment set forth in the U.S. Constitution.”

