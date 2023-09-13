Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. House of Representatives member Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1) released a statement Wednesday voicing his full support for an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

The inquiry was launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday without a vote by the House.

“I fully agree with Speaker McCarthy’s decision to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry relating to President Biden. It is a sobering, but altogether fitting response to the President’s improper dealings with his son’s business associates and his continued cover-up of these dealings,” Moran said in the statement. “During the first eight months of this Congressional session, the investigations of three House Committees – Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight and Accountability – have produced a wealth of credible evidence of corruption and potential bribery involving President Biden.”

“As a result, it is the Constitutional duty of the House of Representatives to further investigate this matter. The solemn decision to move toward impeachment through such an inquiry should not be taken lightly, and it should never be politically motivated,” Moran said. “But, the evidence supporting this decision is overwhelming. And, ultimately, the House has a responsibility to follow the evidence wherever it leads and to uphold the rule of law and explicit legal standard for impeachment set forth in the U.S. Constitution.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Winnsboro
Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave
Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley's resignation will be effective Sept. 19.
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Rusk County Jail found non-compliant after inmate death investigation

Latest News

City of Chandler votes no on ordinance outlawing ‘abortion trafficking’
City of Chandler votes down ordinance outlawing ‘abortion trafficking’
Witness David Maxwell, former director of law enforcement at the attorney general's office,...
A former Texas lawman says he warned AG Ken Paxton in 2020 that he was risking indictment
A migrant from Columbia stands at a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain in place for now
The Smith County Commissioners Court met Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote