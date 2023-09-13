Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Central Texas fake Instagram account under investigation by police

(Jenny Kane | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a fictitious Instagram account that had posted vulgar quotes and pictures of various Clifton Independent School District High School students.

The Clifton Police Department has been able to trace the deleted Instagram account to the phone number and IP address of two local suspects after obtaining a court order.

“I can confirm that these posts were NOT…I repeat NOT made during school hours or on CISD property, or at any CISD sponsored event. We know this because all the IP addresses are time and date stamped, and none of them were time or date stamped during school hours,” said Clifton Police Department Chief Blanton.

According to Blanton, the IP addresses were traced back to home internet routers, not Clifton ISD routers.

It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
City of Winnsboro
Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave
Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley's resignation will be effective Sept. 19.
Smith County fire marshal resigns after 2 months on job
Rusk County Jail found non-compliant after inmate death investigation

Latest News

Laura Edmundson
East Texas native named Brookshire Brother’s Vice President of Pharmacy
WebXtra: East Texas doctor discusses new CDC recommended COVID-19 booster
WebXtra: East Texas doctor discusses new CDC recommended COVID-19 booster
WebXtra: East Texas doctor discusses new CDC recommended COVID-19 booster
WebXtra: East Texas doctor discusses new CDC recommended COVID-19 booster
On Wednesday, Tyler City Council received a presentation from Tyler Water Utilities and Halff...
WebXtra: Tyler Water Utilities, Halff Associates unveil proposed plans for water system
Van Zandt County man dies in crash in Smith County