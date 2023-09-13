Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alligator removed from Lufkin lake

An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
An alligator was removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A seven-and-a-half-foot alligator was removed from Jones Lake Tuesday night, according to city officials.

The alligator’s presence was brought to city officials’ attention earlier this month. City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the alligator had become a concern because it did not appear to fear humans, coming close to walking trails and the lakeshore. City officials consulted Texas Parks & Wildlife on the matter and the alligator was recommended for relocation.

Pebsworth said a trapper was contacted, who then safely relocated the alligator following three attempts to capture it. Pebsworth said Jones Lake and nearby Ellen Trout Lake are known to house alligators occasionally as they are connected to the Angelina River through a series of small creeks.

Large alligators at city parks can be reported to Lufkin Parks & Recreation during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 936-633-0250. After hours issues can be reported to the city’s non-emergency number at 936-633-0356. For aggressive alligators, always call 911.

