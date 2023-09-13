Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Airline pilot father, son recreate cockpit photo 30 years later

PHOTOS - A son flying as first officer on his dad's final flight as a pilot for Southwest recreates a decades-old picture. Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - As a toddler, Ruben Flowers posed with his pilot dad in an airplane.

Nearly 30 years later, he’s posing with his pilot dad again as the first officer on his father’s flight.

Flowers says it was his dream to fly with his dad, and the timing was perfect.

Flowers started his career just as his father, also named Ruben Flowers, was nearing retirement as a captain.

Thanks to a brief overlap, father and son were able to fly together and recreate that photo on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska to Chicago in the spring.

The elder Flowers says seeing his son next to him for his last landing was a dream come true.

Also on board that retirement flight were Ruben Sr.’s brother and his cousin, who work for Southwest as well.

Flowers says there are seven pilots total in the family.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

