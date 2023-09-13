Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some nice rainfall in many areas today and more is expected through at least Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler as well because of the clouds...rain...cold frontal passage. Rainfall totals are expected to be from .50″ to 1.50″ over the next few days, with some getting a bit less and some, more. Not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but isolated thundershowers/storms will be possible. The best chances for rain will likely be during the morning hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As we head into the weekend, we could see a bit more sun and then warmer temperatures. Back into the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday...and even a bit warmer on Wednesday of next week. A Reminder...Even though we are seeing some nice rainfall...Burn Bans are still in effect!!! No changes in the Burn Bans.

