3 injured in Longview apartment fire

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Injuries

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said that firefighters were dispatched to the Summer Green apartment complex around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, a victim was seen hanging out of a window of the unit. The person was rescued via ladder and then reported that other people were still inside the unit. Two other occupants were found unconscious inside the apartment’s bathroom. All three were transported to a local hospital, with two of the people in critical condition.

May said that one of the adjacent apartments received smoke damage and one of the apartments below received water damage, however occupants in either were not displaced and damage was quickly cleaned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

