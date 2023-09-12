Winnsboro police chief, captain leave posts after placed on leave

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Winnsboro’s police department is experiencing a shakeup with the departure of three of its members as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement released by the City of Winnsboro’s City Administrator Makenzie Lyons, it was confirmed that Chief of Police Andy Chester was placed on administrative leave prior to retiring, effective immediately. Additionally Capt. Chris Hill was placed on leave prior to resigning today. Patrol Sgt. Blake McClure also has resigned, but was not placed on leave.

Lyons would not give details as to why they were placed on leave, or why they chose to retire or resign. She did, however, state that they were not under investigation.

