WebXtra: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office struggles with staffing shortage

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson discusses staffing shortages in his department.

On Tuesday morning, Cherokee County commissioners discussed potential changes to personnel policy, surrounding vacation and holiday pay for staff. Many officers in the sheriff’s department in recent years have not gotten to use their full vacation or holiday pay due to staffing shortages. Dickson says he is short 7 people in an 80-man department, 5 of which are jailers. No changes were officially proposed or voted on today.

