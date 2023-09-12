Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Spotty showers and t'showers today with temps ranging in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Today is finally the day our decent cold front moves through the area, marking a temporary end to 90-degree heat as well as some better rain chances for the remainder of the week! This morning we’re waking up to temps in the 60s for most with a few showers/thundershowers out and about as the cold front steadily moves into our northern zones. Rain coverage will not be overly impressive today, but it still wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrellas close by. Expect temperatures this afternoon to range anywhere from the upper 80s for our northern and central counties to the lower 90s in a few warm spots for Deep East Texas. Mother Nature’s tap really turns on for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in multiple rounds thanks to a train of upper-level disturbances overhead. It’ll be important that you plan on encountering some of this rain each day, so keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App close by, as well as plenty of time to get wherever you’re going safely. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and scattered rain, temperatures for most of the area will remain in the lower to middle 80s for the second half of the work week, marking a huge change compared to the 90s and 100s we’ve suffered through this summer! Some scattered rain will be possible on Saturday, then skies trend dry for our Sunday and Monday with afternoon temperatures gradually warming back into the upper 80s to start out the next work week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Charles Chaplinski
Big Sandy man accused of stealing truck, causing fatal crash
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Harrison County
Longview Police Department
Teen accused of bringing BB gun to football game

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 9-11-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 9-11-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 9-11-23
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-11-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips