TRAFFIC ALERT: NB traffic at standstill near wreck on S. Broadway at Robert E. Lee Dr. in Tyler
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle wreck has traffic stopped on S. Broadway Tuesday evening.
The wreck took place on Broadway near Robert E. Lee Dr. at around 4 p.m. As of 5:55 p.m., northbound lanes were completely shut down, and southbound lanes were slow. the wreck is reported to be a rollover with a possible pin-in, but police at the scene could not give further details at this time.
The overturned vehicle, a white SUV, and a truck were involved in the crash.
