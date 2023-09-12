TRAFFIC ALERT: NB traffic at standstill near wreck on S. Broadway at Robert E. Lee Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle wreck has traffic stopped on S. Broadway Tuesday evening.

The wreck took place on Broadway near Robert E. Lee Dr. at around 4 p.m. As of 5:55 p.m., northbound lanes were completely shut down, and southbound lanes were slow. the wreck is reported to be a rollover with a possible pin-in, but police at the scene could not give further details at this time.

The overturned vehicle, a white SUV, and a truck were involved in the crash.

