Student accused of bringing BB gun to Longview football game arrested

Longview ISD
Longview ISD(KLTV)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released details on charges filed against a student accused of bringing a BB gun to a football game.

According to new details released by Longview ISD, around 9:30 p.m. at the football game on Friday, Longview police, who were working as security at the game, confronted a high school student for carrying a BB gun outside of the stadium.

The student was arrested for a felony terroristic threat and misdemeanor evading arrest.

The statement reads that Longview ISD will not be commenting further on the matter as the student involved is a teenager.

