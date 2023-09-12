Student accused of bringing BB gun to Longview football game arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released details on charges filed against a student accused of bringing a BB gun to a football game.

According to new details released by Longview ISD, around 9:30 p.m. at the football game on Friday, Longview police, who were working as security at the game, confronted a high school student for carrying a BB gun outside of the stadium.

The student was arrested for a felony terroristic threat and misdemeanor evading arrest.

The statement reads that Longview ISD will not be commenting further on the matter as the student involved is a teenager.

