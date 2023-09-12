Smith County fire marshal resigns after about 2 months on job

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley at their Tuesday morning meeting. The resignation will take effect Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Findley told KLTV his departure was a personal decision. His resignation comes just a little over two months after he started with the county on July 10. Findley had previously served as fire marshal for the City of Tyler.

“Without going into a whole lot of detail, circumstances have changed, and opportunities have lined up,” Findley told KLTV.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said while Findley’s time with the county was brief, he considers it to be a successful tenure.

“There absolutely was no problem. There’s no internal problem there. He’s doing something for his family. We hate to see him go,” Franklin said. “Paul Findley came in at a time when we really needed leadership in the office. He started moving things in the right direction and unified the office.”

Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue will serve as the interim fire marshal until the commissioners court appoints someone to permanently fill the role. A timeline of that process is not yet clear.

