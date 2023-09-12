Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Smith County fire marshal resigns after about 2 months on job

Findley says resignation was personal decision
The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley at their Tuesday morning meeting.
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley at their Tuesday morning meeting. The resignation will take effect Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Findley told KLTV his departure was a personal decision. His resignation comes just a little over two months after he started with the county on July 10. Findley had previously served as fire marshal for the City of Tyler.

“Without going into a whole lot of detail, circumstances have changed, and opportunities have lined up,” Findley told KLTV.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said while Findley’s time with the county was brief, he considers it to be a successful tenure.

“There absolutely was no problem. There’s no internal problem there. He’s doing something for his family. We hate to see him go,” Franklin said. “Paul Findley came in at a time when we really needed leadership in the office. He started moving things in the right direction and unified the office.”

Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue will serve as the interim fire marshal until the commissioners court appoints someone to permanently fill the role. A timeline of that process is not yet clear.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Coffee City council fires police chief, deactivates police department in wake of investigation
William Charles Chaplinski
Big Sandy man accused of stealing truck, causing fatal crash
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Harrison County
Longview Police Department
Teen accused of bringing BB gun to football game

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview restauranteur renovates downtown building for planned steakhouse
WebXtra: Longview restauranteur renovates downtown building for planned steakhouse
WebXtra: Longview restauranteur renovates downtown building for planned steakhouse
WebXtra: Longview restauranteur renovates downtown building for planned steakhouse
The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Smith County Fire Marshal Paul...
Smith County fire marshal resigns after about two months on the job
Senior Health Fair at Majesty Event Center in Tyler.
WebXtra: Tyler health fair highlights diversity of care for senior citizens